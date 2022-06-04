Taliban sends a delegation to Doha

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Taliban-controlled Bakhtar News Agency released a photo of a delegation led by Mawlawi Atiqullah Azizi, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, leaving for Doha to attend a series of important meetings.

The delegation traveled to Doha, Qatar’s capital, for a number of important events, according to a tweet from Bakhtar News Agency on Saturday.

The news agency did not provide any additional information about the trip, but it appears that a Taliban delegation traveled to Doha to meet with the group’s political leaders.

Qatar is one of the countries where the political office of the Taliban is still operating and the group’s officials are present in Doha. The Taliban sent a team to Qatar, but it has yet to gain international recognition after nine months.

