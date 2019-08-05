Taliban shadow deputy governor killed in operation

Monitoring Desk

JALALABAD: Six Taliban gunmen including their shadow deputy governor for Panjsher province were killed during military operation in Kapisa province, officials said on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by interior ministry, the special national police forces conducted operation in Ahingaran area in the limits of Nijrab district of Kapisa province.

Resultantly, the press release said six Taliban figures including their deputy governor for Panjsher province identified as Abdul Ahad alias Zulfiqar were killed.

Abdul Ahad was head of Taliban’s military commission, the press release stated. He played key role in the incidents of insecurity in various parts of Kapisa and Panjsher provinces.

Meanwhile, Kapisa police spokesman Abdul Shaiq Shorish said that Taliban’s shadow governor for Panjsher province identified as Maulvi Dastageer and his deputy identified as Abdul Ahad Zulfiqar were killed along with five fighters in Nijrab district of Pakisa province of Afghanistan.

Earlier, some sources t old AIP that Taliban shadow governor for Panjsher identified as Mauvli Abdul Hai was targeted in airstrike in the limits of Laghman province.

The sources said Maulvi Abdul Hai and 13 more Taliban gunmen were killed in the blitz. The sources confirmed that six Taliban figures were also killed in Kapisa province.

Taliban have not said anything in this regard so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taliban shadow governor for Farah province was killed in operation two days ago. (AIP)