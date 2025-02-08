Taliban sign $9.6 million contract for road linking Maidan Wardak and Logar

KABUL (Amu tv): The Taliban-led Ministry of Public Works has signed a contract with two companies to construct a 31.6-kilometer road connecting Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces, Taliban officials announced Sunday.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshanas, Taliban’s spokesman for the ministry, said the project is valued at 713 million Afghanis (approximately $9.6 million) and will be completed in two phases.

The first phase will cover 17.4 kilometers, while the second will span 14.2 kilometers, he said.

The planned route will pass through the Tangai Valley in Maidan Wardak, extend through the Babus area of Logar, and ultimately connect to Pul-e-Alam, the provincial capital.