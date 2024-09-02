Taliban: Six civilians killed in Kabul explosion

KABUL (Amu TV): Taliban reported that six civilians were killed and 13 others wounded in an explosion on Monday afternoon in the Qala-e-Bakhtiar area of Kabul’s Police District 6.

Sources said the blast occurred near the Taliban-run Attorney General’s office in the west of Kabul.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Taliban’s Interior Ministry, stated that a woman was among those killed in the attack.

According to Zadran, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber.

He added that an investigation into the incident is underway.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.