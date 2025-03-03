Taliban spokesman claims UN mission in Afghanistan has failed

KABUL (Amu tv): The Taliban’s chief spokesman has criticized the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), claiming it has been ineffective and has portrayed the country unfairly in its reports.

In remarks broadcast by Taliban-controlled state television, Zabihullah Mujahid accused UNAMA of consistently presenting “negative” accounts of Afghanistan’s situation.

“What we have seen so far is that UNAMA has spread false reports about Afghanistan, leading to misconceptions at the United Nations,” Mujahid said.

He further alleged that UNAMA has ignored Afghanistan’s progress, security, and stability, instead focusing on highlighting minor issues and portraying an image of instability and concern.

“Their reports have not served Afghanistan’s interests, and their mission in the country has not been successful,” he added.

UNAMA has not publicly responded to Mujahid’s statements.

In its most recent report, the U.N. mission detailed human rights violations, including restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights, crackdowns on free speech, and limits on peaceful assembly under Taliban rule. The report also urged the international community to continue supporting the Afghan people and working toward improving human rights in the country.

Taliban have repeatedly rejected U.N. assessments, insisting that their rule has brought security and stability to Afghanistan despite widespread international condemnation over its policies, particularly those affecting women and civil society.