Taliban suffer casualties in Faryab province

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: A Taliban commander and 20 more fighters were killed during operation in Khawaja Sabz Posh district in Faryab province, officials said on Sunday.

The security forces conducted operation in Khawaja Sabz Posh district in Faryab province, defence ministry spokesman Ghafoor Ahmad Javed told AIP. Twenty one Taliban fighters including their commander identified as Qari Tajuddin were killed in the offensive, he said.

Fifteen Taliban fighters were injured and 12 more were arrested alive in the operation, he added.

Meanwhile, Faryab police spokesman Abdul Karim Yorish told AIP that the security forces conducted operation in Khawaja Sabz Posh district yesterday.

Twenty one Taliban fighters including head of 40-member group identified as Qari Tajuddin were killed in Ghazari village, he said.

Fourteen Taliban fighters were injured and seven more were arrested alive, he added. Two of the arrested armed opponents were in injured condition, he said. Taliban destroyed 10 motorcycles in the offensive, he added.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by 209 Shaheen military corps stated that the Resolute Support forces conducted bombardment on Taliban during the operation.

However, Taliban rejected the claims of Afghan officials as false. Taliban spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousaf Ahmadi told AIP that their fighters exchanged fire with the Afghan forces in Aslim and Ghazari village in the limits of Khawaja Sabz Posh district. Two Taliban fighters were killed and three more were injured in the clashes, he said.

Ahmadi rejected claims of officials about the killing of Qari Tajuddin. The security forces arrested ordinary civilians in the operation, he added. The officials claimed killing Taliban’s military official identified as Maulvi Sibghatullah in Faryab province few days ago. However, Taliban said they had no official with this name in Faryab. (AIP)