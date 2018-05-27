Taliban suffer heavy casualties in US airstrikes in Ghazni

GHAZNI (KHAAMA PRESS): Several Taliban militants were killed or wounded in a series of airstrikes carried out by the foreign forces in southeastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

The 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan Military in the Southeast said the airstrikes were carried out in Andar and Deh Yak districts of the province.

The source further added that the airstrikes left at least 16 militants dead while at least 28 others sustained injuries.

According to Thunder Corps, a Humvee armored vehicle, a pickup truck, and anti-aircraft heavy machine gun were also destroyed during the airstrikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

In the meatime, the Thunder Corps said at least eight militants were killed and five others were wounded during a clash with the security forces in Ajrisan district.

At least two Afghans soldiers also sustained injuries during the clashes with the militants, the Thunder Corps added.

Ghazni is among the relatively volatile provinces in Southeastern parts of the country where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its districts.

This comes as heavy clashes are underway in Deh Yak, Ajristan, and Andar districts as the Taliban are attempting to seize the control of key districts in this province.

