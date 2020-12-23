Taliban suffer loss in MoD operations

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghan Ministry of Defense stated on Wednesday, that 24 Taliban were killed in Maiwand and Zherai districts of Kandahar province.

The Taliban fighters were killed before attacking ANDSF positions in the region, MoD stated the militants were “planning to attack” the Afghan national defense force’s positions.

Meanwhile MoD tweeted, 16 Taliban militants were killed and 11 others are injured as the defense forces showed retaliation over Taliban offensives in NAWA and Nad-Ali districts of Helmand province.

According to MOD, the Taliban planted 9 IEDs on the public roads which were later discovered and defused by the ANA

MoD tweeted “9 IEDs which were placed on public roads were discovered and defused by ANA during reciprocal operation”.

In a separate incident, 2 Taliban affiliated members were killed and three others were wounded in the reciprocal attacks by the Afghan security forces in DOSHI district of Baghlan. A large number of militant’s ammunition and weapons were seized following the reciprocal attacks.

The same night in the Hesarak district of Nangarhar province, 5 Taliban were killed after they attacked ANDSF outposts, MoD said in a tweet.