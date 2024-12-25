Taliban summon Pakistan’s envoy over airstrikes in Paktika

KABUL (Amu Tv): The Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul on Wednesday to protest Tuesday’s airstrikes in Paktika Province, which they say violated Afghanistan’s airspace and targeted Waziristani refugees.

In a statement, the Taliban said they handed a formal protest note to Abdul Rahman Nizamani, Pakistan’s top diplomat in Kabul, in response to Tuesday’s airstrikes in Barmal District, which killed at least 46 people, according to Taliban officials.

“This action is an attempt to undermine relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the statement said, describing the strikes as a breach of sovereignty.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with its history of resistance against great powers, will not tolerate any violation of its airspace and stands ready to defend the country with firm resolve,” the Taliban warned.

The Taliban emphasized that “such irresponsible actions will have consequences” and urged Pakistan to refrain from similar incidents.

The airstrikes, which reportedly targeted three areas in Bermal, destroyed homes and killed dozens of civilians, including Waziristani refugees, according to local sources.

The incident has further strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad, which have been marked by mutual accusations of harboring militants. Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Taliban to take action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters, whom Pakistan accuses of launching cross-border attacks from Afghan territory.

The Taliban, however, have denied these allegations, asserting that the TTP operates independently of Afghan soil.

The airstrikes have drawn sharp criticism, both domestically and internationally, raising concerns about the escalating tensions between the two neighbors. Observers warn that such actions risk deepening the divide and complicating efforts to stabilize the volatile border region.