Taliban to begin issuing passports in 7 provinces

KABUL (Khaama Press): Officials of the Passport Directorate said that they will start the issuance of passports in Balkh, Paktia, Kandahar, Kunduz, Herat, Nangarhar, and Khost provinces on Sunday.

Head of the Directorate Alam Gul Haqqani said that the decision was made by the ministry of interior affairs in order to further facilitate the process for those who apply for passports.

Alam Gul Haqqani said that priority will be given to those who have already filled online form for the passports.

“The passports will be issued based on the e-ID or the previous IDs that are verified officially. The rumors about lack of passport are not true.” Said Haqqani.

Haqqani added that there are 900,000 passports in the directorate, 600,000 passports with the company responsible for their printing, one million passports are in the process of printing, and one and a half million more are going to be printed.

The decision will gradually lessen the crowd of thousands of people who gather from across the country at the gate of the Passport Directorate in Kabul.

As per statistics, the Taliban have issued one hundred thousand passports since they resumed the process and have made 500 million Afghanis from it.