Taliban to hold special court on pension payments for retirees

KABUL (Amu Tv): The Taliban’s leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has instructed relevant ministries and departments to find a “solution” for pension payments to former government employees, according to the Taliban-run Bakhtar News Agency. Akhundzada also directed the establishment of a special court to address the issue.

The Taliban-controlled Ministry of Finance has been tasked with organizing and issuing pensions starting December 10, Bakhtar reported

The Taliban leader’s decree consists of eight articles, emphasizing that the court should review requests regarding retirees’ pensions in accordance with Sharia law..

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, tens of thousands of retirees have gone unpaid, leaving many in dire economic conditions. With winter approaching, retirees have voiced growing concerns about their inability to meet basic needs. Many report struggling to provide even a single meal for their families and lack essential equipment to heat their homes.

Despite the announcement, the Taliban have not explained why pension payments were suspended or delayed over the past two years. The situation has left retirees facing significant financial uncertainty, with no clear resolution in sight.