Taliban view Iran’s water rights as a ‘religious and humanitarian duty’

KABUL (Amu TV): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after meetings with senior Taliban officials in Kabul that the Taliban regard Iran’s water rights from the Helmand River as a “religious and humanitarian obligation” that extends beyond the terms of existing treaties.

Speaking to reporters, Araghchi noted, “The Afghan side [the Taliban] has a beautiful interpretation of water rights. They view it not just as a matter of a treaty but as a sacred duty.”

Araghchi also addressed Iran’s concerns over issues stemming from Afghanistan, including drug trafficking, terrorism, and migration, which he said have had serious consequences for Iran.

“We are sensitive to Afghanistan’s policies and developments, considering these challenges,” he said.

According to Araghchi, water rights, migration, border security, and drug trafficking were key topics during discussions between the Iranian delegation and Taliban officials.

Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday at the head of a political and economic delegation. During his visit, he held talks with Taliban foreign minister, Taliban chief minister, Taliban defense minister, among others.

The issue of migrants, bilateral ties and water rights were main topics discussed in his meetings, according to statements from the Taliban and Iranian officials.