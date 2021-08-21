Global

Taliban will form new government in next 2 weeks

1 hour ago
by The Frontier Post
KABUL, August 21 – RIA Novosti. The head of the political office of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar intends to make a decision in the next two weeks on the structure of the future government of Afghanistan, a source in the Taliban told RIA Novosti.

Another source in the office of the country’s ex-President Hamid Karzai also told RIA Novosti that high-ranking members of the Taliban * discussed the creation of an inclusive government in Kabul , negotiations are continuing.

Another interlocutor of the agency confirmed that the members of the movement are discussing issues of the new government.

Earlier, Agence France-Presse, citing a spokesman for the movement, reported that Baradar and several other members of the Taliban’s political office arrived in Kabul to negotiate the creation of a government with political parties.

The Taliban have established control over almost the entire territory of Afghanistan.

All land border crossings from Afghanistan are currently controlled by the Taliban.

