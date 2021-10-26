Taliban: Will not let anyone use Afghanistan against China

DOHA (TASS): The Taliban movement (banned in the Russian Federation) will not allow any forces to use the territory of Afghanistan to pose a threat to China. This was announced on Tuesday in the capital of Qatar in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the head of the Foreign Ministry in the interim Taliban government Amir Khan Mottaki.

“The Afghan Taliban will under no circumstances allow anyone or any forces to use the territory of Afghanistan to pose a threat to China,” he said in a message posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“Afghanistan in the future will make every effort to ensure its own security and stability and at the same time will contribute to regional peace, tranquility and security,” Mottaki said.

He noted that the situation in the country is gradually stabilizing, and the new authorities managed to take the situation under control. “Building friendly relations with China is extremely important for Afghanistan,” the Taliban spokesman said. According to him, the interim Taliban government values China’s non-interference in the country’s internal affairs. He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for their assistance.

On Monday in Doha, a Taliban delegation led by the radical-appointed deputy chairman of the interim Afghan Cabinet of Ministers Abdul Ghani Baradar also held a meeting with Wang Yi.

Earlier, the Chinese aut-horities announced the allocation of aid to Afghanistan in the amount of $ 31 million with food and medicine.