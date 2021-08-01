Taliban will not resume peace talks until situation on battlefield changes

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused the Taliban of not taking peace talks seriously until the situation on the battlefield changes in the country.

APresident Ghani added that the Taliban has not been changed but changed adversely.

Afghan president was talking to a special cabinet meeting- Digital week- in the Presidential palace (ARG) on Sunday.

Ghani accused the Taliban of being crueler, out of Islam, and more brutal since the past 24 years and added that the group has no intention for peace.

Ashraf Ghani reiterated his new six-month security plan to change the ongoing security situation fundamentally in Afghanistan in the next six months.

During his speech in ARG, Ghani asked the Ministry of Defense to specify strategic priorities because the security force cannot be present in several areas simultaneously.

Ministry of Interior Affairs was asked to protect and secure cities while the National Directorate Security was ordered to manage the people’s mobilization and strengthen them in support of ANDSF.

Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban want them to surrender while the Afghan government advocates peace and reconciliation.

The Afghan president Ashraf Ghani apparently reiterates his warfare plan at a time when ten provinces of Afghanistan are witnessing conflicts between ANDSF and the Taliban.