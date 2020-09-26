Taliban’s powerless in suburbs midst amplified violence: Afghan minister

F.P. Report

KABUL: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Saturday, that the Taliban lacked capacity and capability to be present on the outskirts of the national capital, Kabul.

A viral video had shown a “Taliban” checkpoint in the Company area of Kabul city where the members were stopping cars and asking passengers where they were travelling.

MoI spokesperson Tariq Arian, in a short video, said the Taliban were not present in the areas around Kabul city.

He said the militant group did not have any permanent existence and keeps fleeing from one region to another.

Arian said that security forces were active in the areas where the Taliban claimed to be present.

The security personnel would not allow any disruption, he assured.

On the other hand, due to the increasing number of crimes in Herat, senior security officials from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) visited the province and after an assessment announced on Saturday, they had fired 46 Herat Police personnel.

Abdul Sabur Ghaneh, Deputy Chief of Security at the MoI led a joint security delegation to the province last week to observe the reforms within the police department and security offices.

In the past few months, Herat had been plagued by armed robberies, organized crimes and abductions. MoI spokesperson Tariq Arian also said there were complaints coming from Herat.

Ghaneh said that the first phase of their assessment had been completed under the police forces and they fired several on suspicion of corruption which have now been referred to the MoI’s Internal Security Directorate.

Several other police officers were also let go off due to their poor performance.

The MoI official said that new appointments have been made instead. Ghaneh also announced the establishment of a joint committee to prevent abductions and follow-up on cases.

He said they are also carrying out evaluations on the National Security Directorate of Herat and the First Brigade of the Zafar Army Corps.

Zelgai Ebadi, a spokesman for the Uruzgan governor, said Taliban fighters offered 28 local and national police officials a chance to go home if they surrendered on Tuesday night, “but after taking their guns, the Taliban killed them all”.

A Taliban spokesman, Qari Mohammad Yousuf Ahmadi, claimed responsibility for the attacks and said the armed group carried them out after the police in the area refused to surrender to the fighters.

Another local official, speaking on condition of anonymity, put the toll at least 28 police officials, adding that three others managed to escape.