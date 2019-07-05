Taliban’s rocket attacks in Faryab kill 14 civilians: Police

KABUL (TOLO News): At least 14 civilians were killed after the Taliban attacked the center of Khwaja Sabz Posh district in the northern province of Faryab early on Friday morning, the provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Yurish said.

Yurish added that the civilians were killed when the Taliban’s rockets landed near their houses.

He said that 39 others were wounded in the attack.

Yurish said that children are also among the victims.

He said that the wounded were taken to nearby hospitals in the province.

Taliban rejected the claims and the rockets were not fired by members of the group.