Taliban’s shadow district chief, his 6 guards killed

Monitoring Desk

WARDAK: The security forces killed the shadow district chief of Taliban and his six security guards in Wardak province.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said the Special Forces conducted an operation in Nerkh district of Wardak late on Saturday night.

The statement further added that the Special Forces killed Aminullah, the shadow district chief of Taliban for Nerkh district.

Furthermore, the Special Forces killed six security guards of Aminullah during the same operation.

The Ministry of Interior also added that the Special Forces also destroyed some weapons and ammunition of Taliban during the same raid. (Khaama Press)