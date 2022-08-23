Taliban’s travel ban, and western hegemony

According to the media, the UN Security Council (UNSC) failed to reach an agreement to extend travel exemptions for 13 key members of the Taliban government which will expire at midnight Friday.

According to details, the executive arm of the United Nations could not come to a conclusion regarding the extension of the travel exemption for some officials of the Islamic Emirate, because the key members of the Council including the United States, the UK, and France have differing views from Russia and China on whether the United Nations Security Council should extend Islamic Emirate officials’ travel exemptions or not. The reports suggest that the United States floated a proposal for re-imposing the travel ban on seven of them and keeping the exemption for six others, but limiting their travel only to Qatar, where US-Taliban talks have taken place, whereas

Russia and China suggested that all 13 Taliban officials be granted travel exemptions for 90 days, but effective for visiting Russia, China, Qatar, and other regional countries. Meanwhile, Russia and China also intend to end Global sanctions against the Taliban that had worsened the Afghan humanitarian crisis and hurt common people.

The United Nations is a global forum that claims equal rights for all its member nations and also advocates respect and inclusiveness for non-members because of its universal nature and projection of divine agenda in the world. However, it has become a highly politicized club of western nations who not only use this global forum for the realization of their global agenda but to penalize and victimize their opponents by pushing them in isolation. This global forum had been used by the West against several nations including Iran, Sudan, Indonesia, Iraq, North Korea, Afghanistan, Russia, and others in the past.

Presently, the Taliban enjoys control over 98 percent of Afghanistan’s territory. Although no country in the world recognized their rule, that nonrecognition does not change the reality that the Taliban is a strong political and military force in the country and more than half of the population supports them. Therefore, the global community must pause their unhindered support for the US interests and give due space and respect to other nations because the UN is not the property of any nation but a club of the entire world.