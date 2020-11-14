Talk of New SART

While addressing EU Consortium on Non-proliferation and Disarmament Annual Conference, US Assistant secretary of State for international security and non-proliferation. Dr. Christopher Ashley Ford has called for new Arms control agreement with Russia and China. He blamed both countries to have set for themselves the strategic agenda of changing the security environment to their advantage and to the disadvantage of world’s democracies, free and open international order.

Ford alleged that Russia’s violation of Intermediate Range nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and Open Sky Treaty compelled the US to adopt new strategies. He also blamed Russia for not changing its course that pose damage to INF and it has now adopted wait and sea policy when the US will withdraw from open skies in response.

The Arms Reduction Treaty between the United States and Russia was signed in April 2010, restricted the number of nuclear war heads of each country to 1550, deployed on ICBMs SLCBMs. The treaty also includes the aggregate limit of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM and SLCBM launchers and heavy bombers equipped with nuclear armaments. The treaty allows the US to testing and development of its current and planned missile programmes.

President Donald Trump administration abandoned globalism and pursued nationalism. The unilateral withdraw from international agreements like the Iran JCPOA created mistrust between Russia and US and China. Hence, the trilateral Arms Control imitative between these world powers may remain a nonstarter at present. Let us hope that the incoming President Joe Biden will be able to bridge the trust deficit.