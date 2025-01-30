Talks are necessary to resolve problems between Iran and Afghanistan: Araghchi

KABUL (Ariana News): Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that talks are necessary to resolve the problems between his country and neighboring Afghanistan.

He said that the fight against terrorist groups, drugs, resolving the issue of migrants, water rights, border security, trade growth and economic issues require Kabul and Tehran to pursue diplomacy and resolve issues through dialogue.

The diplomat said that during his visit to Kabul, IEA officials emphasized Afghanistan’s commitment to ensuring Iran’s water rights in accordance with the 1973 treaty.

Araghchi also said that Kabul and Tehran have agreed to work on a joint plan for the dignified return of Afghan migrants from Iran.

Araghchi visited Kabul on Sunday and met with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate, including the prime minister and acting ministers of foreign affairs and defense, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.