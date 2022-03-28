Talks between Moscow and Kyiv will begin in Istanbul today

ISTANBUL (RIA Novosti): Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul will start on Tuesday at 10.30 Moscow time, the meeting will be closed to the press, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the Office of the President of Turkey reported that during telephone talks, the leaders of Turkey and Russia, Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, agreed to meet the negotiating delegations of Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that these negotiations are expected to start on March 29. For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that there are chances for an agreement between Moscow and Kiev.

“It is expected that the meeting, which will be held at the presidential residence in Dolmabahce, will begin today at 10.30 am (coincides with Moscow time). The meeting is closed to the press,” the source said.

“The delegation of the Russian Federation arrived in Istanbul on Monday for peace talks with the Ukrainian side. The plane with the Russian delegation on board landed at Ataturk Airport at 16.00 local time. From the airport, the delegation went to the hotel. It is expected that the Ukrainian delegation will arrive in the Turkish metropolis tonight. Two-day negotiations will start on Tuesday, March 29 and will be held at the Dolmabahce Palace,” the agency reports.

