Talks will only be with Pakistan on Kashmir conflict: Indian minister Jaishankar

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar on Friday has said that any discussion on the matter will only be held with Pakistan.

The Indian minister took to twiiter and told that he has already conveyed to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in clear terms that talks on Kashmir conflict will only be bilateral with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Indian media claimed that its government has decided to deploy 28,000 more army soldiers in the occupied Kashmir.

Earlier today, Donald Trump once again offered to mediate Kashmir dispute and said, “It’s really up to Modi (to accept the offer of mediation). If they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene.”

He also praised Pakistani and Indian prime ministers Imran Khan and Narendra Modi respectively and called them fantastic persons.

Trump said, “I think they are fantastic people Khan and Modi — I mean. I would imagine they could get along very well, but if they wanted somebody to intervene, to help them and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke frankly in (sic) India about it.”