Tammy’s Attitude: Matt Leaves The Briefing Room

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Matt Lee of the Associated Press left the press briefing room at the US State Department seemingly as a protest due to attitude of Tammy Bruce, who has been continuously mocking and ignoring him since she took charge as the Spokesperson under President Trump administration.

Matt Lee has been covering the US State Department since last twenty six years and is considered to be the most senior journalist in the briefing room.

In today’s briefing, Tammy gave opportunity to ask a question to several journalists but Matt Lee was continuously ignored and even after his departure, Tammy Bruce on camera sarcastically said that “some decide to leave.”

Beside Matt Lee, Tammy Bruce also had back and forth argument with the second most senior journalist in the briefing room, Said Arikat, who was also being continuously ignored.

Tammy Bruce while addressing Mr Said used words such as “this is not grade five class room” and that “coming to this briefing room is a privilege.”

A journalist colleague at the press briefing room was of the opinion that President Trump was enough to mock journalists and their media outlets but Tammy Bruce and White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt should have good relations with journalists in order for their government achievements and challenges to be highlighted.

It is also important to mention here that unlike the previous administration who use to hold four weekly press briefings at the State Department, Tammy Bruce conducts only two weekly briefings.