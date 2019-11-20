Tandianwala: Three dead, five injured in road mishap

F.P. Report

TANDIANWALA: As many as three people including two women were killed and five others were injured when a passenger van collided with a tree in the limits of Police Station Bahlak, on Wednesday.

Rescue official told media that the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep during driving and lost his control over the bus.

The injured and the bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Tandlianwala.