Tanker carrying oil catches fire after it overturns in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An oil tanker on Wednesday morning carrying thousands of litres of oil exploded and caught fire after overturning on Gulbai Flyover in the Shershah area of Karachi.

According to details, no casualties have been reported so far. Thick plumes of smoke rising from the vehicle after it were engulfed by a huge fire.

Fire also spread to the nearby vehicles and godown. The blaze was caused by the oil spill from the tanker which later burst into pieces.

Upon being informed of the incident, a number of fire tenders reached the spot and launched operation to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control after hours of efforts.

Two godowns, one container and five motorcycles were damaged in the blaze, a rescue official said. The road was closed to all kind of traffic following the incident.