Tanvir, Cutting revive old feud, pick up 15% fines in PSL

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Sohail Tanvir and Ben Cutting have both been fined 15 per cent of their match fees after reviving a dispute that has been running for several years. The incident occurred in Tuesday’s PSL game in Lahore between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, which the former – Cutting’s team – won.

In the 19th over of Zalmi’s innings, Cutting hit Tanvir for 27 runs, including four sixes off the first five balls.

After the third consecutive six Cutting stuck out both middle fingers at Tanvir. After the fourth six, the pair had an exchange out in the middle, when the umpires intervened. Off the very first ball of the next over – the 20th – Cutting sliced Naseem Shah into Tanvir’s hands at short third man. Tanvir reciprocated Cutting by sticking up both his middle fingers as a send-off.

The pair have history, which Tanvir elaborated on in an apology on Instagram later. In 2018 in the CPL, Cutting had hit Tanvir for six, before getting bowled off the next ball.

Then, Tanvir sent Cutting off with both his middle fingers out.

Both the players were found to have violated Article 2.6 of the PSL code of conduct, for “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a PSL Match”.

Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions proposed to be imposed by the match referee Ali Naqvi.

“I went and apologised to him [Cutting] at breakfast the next morning,” Tanvir said on Instagram. “It wasn’t a good gesture at all, it should’ve been avoided.