TAOYUAN, TAIWAN - APRIL 18: Rakuten Monkeys's mascot perform at the bottom of the 4th inning during the CPBL game between Rakuten Monkeys and Fubon Guardians at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on April 18, 2020 in Taoyuan, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

TAOYUAN: Rakuten Monkeys’s mascot perform at the bottom of the 4th inning during the CPBL game between Rakuten Monkeys and Fubon Guardians at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium.

The Frontier Post / April 19, 2020
Posted in