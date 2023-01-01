Tara Singh will once again defend his family as trailer of ‘Gadar 2’ released

MUMBAI (Web Desk) : The official trailer of Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ has stormed the social media.

The trailer of the much-awaited sequel has been released and fans are anxiously waiting to witness the Sunny Deol’s powerful role as Tara Singh.

The iconic character of Singh has returned to the big screen after almost two decades. Tara will once again fight for his family and nation as it was showed in the trailer.

“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” was released in 2001 and it became a super-hit. The movie became one of the most impactful films in Indian cinema as the role of Tara Singh forced the fans to remember him even after 22 years.

The movie revolved around the love story and the chaos of partition of India. It garnered immense praise and Sunny Deol’s role as Tara Singh left a lasting impression on viewers.

Director Anil Sharma has once again tried to show Tara Singh as the true son of soil who loves his family and the motherland.

The trailer showed a glimpse of the intense drama, action-packed sequences and emotionally charged performances that the film has in its script.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is set to release on August 11. Both the actors will share the screen after 22 years.