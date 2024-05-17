Tarar: A convicted person can’t acknowledge govt’s achievements

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that a convicted person in prison could not digest and acknowledge multiple achievements of current government on diplomatic front and initiatives for the development of the country.

“Definitely, there is a sinister plan to compare the current situation with that of 1971 but theses tactics are doomed to fail; InshaAllah, Pakistan will remain on the map of the world and make march towards progress and prosperity”, he said while addressing a press conference. He said during the tenure of the present elected government, by the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had achieved many milestones on the diplomatic front.

“The Prime Minister had a telephonic conversation with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Ireland in the backdrop of their strong stance on Middle East situation”, he remarked. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had telephonically contacted the prime ministers of Norway and Ireland who had condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and Rafah and called fort immediate for ceasefire.

The minister said that PM Shehbaz Sharif informed the two Prime Ministers about Pakistan’s position on the situation. “Pakistan has always raised its voice for the rights of Palestinians,” he said adding PM Shehbaz Sharif during his address to UN General Assembly had stated categorically that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the cause of Palestinians. During World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh, the PM remarked that there could not be peace in the world without peace in Gaza.

He said Pakistan was desirous of peace in Palestine and it wanted immediate ceasefire in the area. He said contacts with other countries were imperative and a means to show solidarity with the people of Gaza. Tarar said the Prime Minister had been raising voice for Palestine at every international forum and calling for urgent steps for a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

The minister said Pakistan was striving to promote trade and investment with friendly countries as it wanted trade and not aid now. He said that one-window operation under Special Investment Facilitation Council, had been appreciated by the investors of friendly countries. He said that seven desks had been set up for global investors under SIFC which included desks for China, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, European Union, United States and the Far East. These desks would eventually focus on bringing investment to Pakistan, he remarked.

He said that the official press agency of the UAE released the news of the allocation of 10 billion dollars which meant they had set aside the specific amount for investment in Pakistan. Significant progress had been made in the investment negotiations of five billion dollars with Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that soon the agreements would be signed. The Prime Minister, he said, would leave on important visit to China in the next few days and the concerns regarding the Chinese citizens will be addressed, besides holding discussions to take forward the CPEC and other bilateral projects during this visit.

About the economy, he said during the past few months, current account deficit had reduced, information technology related exports had increased, in addition to bringing down inflation to17 per cent. He said that foreign exchange reserves had also increased which was a positive development. “Economy is stabilizing and international financial journals and institutions are indicating that Pakistan’s economy is on the path of revival “.

He said that the PDM government had made strenuous efforts to avoid default. Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, he said some people were harping on negative propaganda under specific agenda.

Tarar said Pakistan would definitely make progress towards development and prosperity, besides making its place in comity of nations. He was of the opinion that those people were putting Pakistan’s interests at stake against their petty personal interest which was highly regrettable. Under the specific agenda, the former rulers had brought the country on verge of default and when Pakistan approached IMF for a loan, a political party wrote letter to the IMF, asking for not doing so.