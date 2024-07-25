Tarar castigates PTI for using deepfake against Azma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD (APP) : Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting,National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had indulged in an obnoxious and dirty act by using deepfake regarding PML-N leader and provincial Minister Azma Bukhari under a well-thought-out conspiracy.

Using his X account, he said that the original video has also been traced and the rest of the information has also been obtained.

Lambasting the PTI for shameful heinous act he said it had exposed the real face of the PTI.