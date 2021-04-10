Tareen seeks fair probe; dismisses claims of leaving PTI

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has called for a fair team to investigate his case as he believes that the officers investigating him are controversial.

Talking to the media after securing extension in his pre-arrest bail on Saturday, Tareen said he has no objection over inquiry but there should be a transparent team that has no controversial officer. The team that is currently investigating is not fair, he alleged.

The PTI stalwart further demanded that the team investigating him should not be such that they “work on a phone call” and called for a new team to investigate him. He claimed that the FIR against him was “made in Islamabad” and was signed in Lahore after it was sent to the provincial capital in a “USB”. He said that he is not running away from the law and will never do so. He, once again, dismissed the claims that he is leaving the ruling party. “We are the party and we will remain in it. If we don’t stay then where will we go,” asked Tareen. He vowed that he will be vindicated by the courts.

He also thanked the PTI MPAs, MNAs and ministers that came to support him during the hearing.

Earlier, before the hearing, a group of PTI MNAs, MPAs, ministers and advisers to CM Punjab came to Tareen’s residence and as a show of support accompanied him to his court appearance. As per PTI MNA Raja Riaz, Tareen came to the hearing with 22 MPAs and 8 MNAs. The group also included provincial minister Nauman Langrial, MPAs Nazeer Chohan, Iftikhar Gondal, Amin Chaudhry, Khurram Laghari, Awn Chaudhry, Raja Riaz and others.

“We are with PTI Quaid Jahangir Tareen,” said MNA Raja Riaz while speaking to the media. He clarified that their captain is Imran Khan. Riaz, told the journalists, that the lawmakers that are supporting Tareen are not blackmailers. He further said that that they are sympathetic to the PTI and want to make the party stronger. “Those who are conspiring against Jahangir Tareen are conspiring against Imran Khan and PTI,” said Riaz. Tareen is facing the false cases registered against him in court, said Riaz in his passionate defence of the PTI stalwart. “Our captain is Imran Khan and we seek justice from him,” said Riaz.

Earlier, a Lahore banking court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Jahangir Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen, till April 17 in the sugar scandal case and sought arguments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other parties on the jurisdiction.

The district and sessions court also extended the interim bail of both till April 22. Banking Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Choudhry heard Jahangir and his son’s petition for extension in the interim bail wherein the FIA prosecutor prayed that “this court does not have the jurisdiction in Tareen’s cases”. He further prayed that bank accounts of employees of Tareen’s sugar mills were used for money laundering.

The counsel representing Tareen said that the defendant would present some more documents to the investigating officer next week whereas Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen had joined the investigation as well.