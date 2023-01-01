Tareen urges action against culprits involved in May 9 violence

Saqib Mushtaq

LODHRAN: Senior politician Jahangir Tareen argued to bring culprits involved in violence across the country for political means including damaging Jinnah House (Corps Commander Lahore residence) before law of the land, on Wednesday.



This he said while addressing media personnel during his visit to Corps Commander Lahore house along with Aon Chaudhry, Ishaq Khan and Jabwana while demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits involved in violence on 9th May.

Senior politician claimed that violence was spread as per plan which had cuased damages to public properties while also damaged country face in international community. He added that his support for PTI didn’t made any cause in current situations because he has part away with Imran Khan two years earlier.