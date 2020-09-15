Targeted operation against militants

Over the past several months spike in militancy has been witnessed, particularly in the two southern districts of North Waziristan and South Waziristan. There have been frequent attacks on security forces and target killings of civilian. Security forces are carrying out successful intelligence based operations that are targeted against the hide outs of militants, sneaking into the tribal districts from Afghanistan through unfrequented routs. Splinter groups of banned TTP have united inside Afghanistan, which has enhanced the threat level of terrorist activities in the merged districts of frontline province of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

A high value terrorist commander, Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanary along with three other terrorists were killed on Sunday in an Intelligence Based Operation in Ghariom, Shaku near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan. The ruthless militants’ commander had masterminded numerous terrorist attacks. In the recent one in Shaktu several soldiers and officers including Captain Sabih and Lieutenant Nasir were martyred. Earlier on September 7, in such operation had killed a high profile terrorist Wasim Zakria and five other militants in Mirali and 10 were arrested. Wasim Zakria had masterminded 30 terrorist attacks since September, 2019. He was also involved in target killing of senior civil servant Zubaidullah Dawar on the first day of Eidul Fitar.

Keeping in view the fencing along Pak-Afghan border and its strict management, the theory of presence of militants’ sleeper cells will gain currency, to the activation of which the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi had made a categorical reference. He said that India may activate militants’ sleeper cells in Pakistan to divert attention from Ladkh debacle and situation in occupied Kashmir. A well-coordinated combing operation shall be needed to wipe out these cells.

The new wave of terrorism necessitates implementation of National Action Plan in letter and spirit. Notwithstanding their beautifully worded occasional statements in support of this plan, the political leadership has shown reluctance to give ownership to it, putting implementation of certain very important points on the backburner.

No legislation has been done by the parliament to reform criminal justice system. Speaking at a national conference on “Expeditious Justice Initiative: Roadmap to Time-bound Criminal Trial Regime at Federal Judicial services Academy on April 14, 2019, Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had regretted that parliament did not accord priority to justice system, sarcastically adding since they (legislators) had bigger things to attend. Former CJP had told the conference that Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan had submitted about 70 reports to parliament and law ministry for attending different part of the law, which need amendments or substitutions of different provisions. But unfortunately none of the reports had so far been taken up by the parliament. Sensitizing the executive and legislative braches of the state, former Chief Justice of Pakistan had made it clear that judiciary is performing well its part of the responsibility. And the executive and legislature to take interest in justice system so that the entire system could be reformed and make it start delivering.

The counterterrorism watchdog, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), under which joint intelligence directorate was conceived to be formed, has not been made fully functional. It is no longer a secret that NACTA is not getting a fair deal in budgetary allocations. It is for the government and opposition to join hands for implementing the remaining points of National Action Plan and formulate inland security policy.