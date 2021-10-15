Business

Tarin asks US corporate sector to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin encouraged US corporate sector representatives to invest in Pakistan. He was speaking to representatives of top US companies at a lunch hosted in his honor by the US – Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) in Washington yesterday. In his address, the Finance Minister laid out the measures taken by the Government to introduce fiscal stability and build investor confidence.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Government has created an enabling environment to attract foreign investors through initiatives such as concessions in taxes and duties and through creation of special economic zones. The Finance Minister also listened to views expressed by the US corporate sector and offered to resolve any outstanding trade and investment issues amicably. The Finance Minister is on an official visit to Washington D.C. to attend the IMF/World Bank Annual meetings.

