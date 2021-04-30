Tarin: Govt committed to facilitate business community, textile sector

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, said Friday that the government was firmly committed to provide targeted and sustainable incentives to business community.

The minister was chairing a meeting with the representatives of Overseas Investment Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and Pakistan Business Council (PBC) here at the Finance Division, according to press statement issued by the ministry.

Tarin said that the end goal was to achieve an all-inclusive sustainable economic growth which leads to industrialization, employment generation, export-led growth and import substitution.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood also participated in the meeting.

Later, a delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) called on the minister.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad and other senior officers also participated in the meeting.

The finance minister reiterated the commitment of the government to facilitate textile sector for enhancing value-added exports.

He stressed the need for consolidating fragmented businesses and promoting value-added exports on competitive basis internationally. The Finance Minister further stated that government believed in building a strong partnership with businessmen, traders and exporters for evolving a roadmap through consultative process for a sustained and robust export-led growth, he concluded. The Finance Minister affirmed full support and cooperation on the occasion.

Earlier, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Khurram Mukhtar commended the recent measures taken by the government to facilitate businessmen and exporters amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He specifically lauded the fully automated system of FBR for disbursement of refunds in an expeditious manner.