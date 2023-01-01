Tariq elected President PHC Bar Association

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Tariq Afridi Advocate of Grand Alliance secured 985 votes and elected President Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association defeating his rivals in a tough contest.

Lajbar Khan was elected General Secretary, Sawar Khan as Vice President, Noor Wali Khan as Joint Secretary while Nida Khan Advocate was elected Finance Secretary of PHC Bar.

A tough competition was witnessed among three candidates for slot of General Secretary, two candidates for Vice President, three candidates for Joint Secretary and two candidates for Finance Secretary.

Engr Amir Muqam, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and Advser to the Prime Minister on Saturday congratulated Provincial President Muslim Lawyers Forum, Tariq Afridi for winning the Peshawar High Court Ba Association (PHCBA) annual election and other office bearers of the alliance.

In a statement here, Amir Muqam said that Tariq Afridi success was a result of the hardwork of the Muslims Lawyers Forum and the allies. He said the success of Tariq Afridi has made it crystal clear that the false narrative and poor policies of Imran Khan was rejected by the lawyers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.