Tashkent assures CSTO states of security of Uzbek-Afghan border

TASHKENT (RIA Novosti): President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev assured the heads of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that the Uzbek-Afghan border was reliably guarded against the background of the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan , the press service of the Uzbek leader said.

The CSTO Collective Security Council , dedicated to the situation in Afghanistan, was held on Monday under the chairmanship of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the format of a video conference. Mirziyoyev took part in it as an invited guest, Uzbekistan suspended its membership in the organization in 2012.

“The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan informed the participants of the meeting about the ongoing measures to promote regional security, including reliable security and protection of the State Border with Afghanistan,” the message says.

According to the press service, Mirziyoyev noted with satisfaction the well-established fruitful interaction and prompt exchange of information with the involved structures of the states of the region in the Afghan direction.

The participants agreed to continue joint consultations and regular exchange of information on the situation in the region, added the press service of the head of Uzbekistan.