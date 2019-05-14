Tax amnesty scheme approved by federal cabinet

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing the Federal Cabinet meeting and it approved the tax amnesty scheme, on Tuesday.

According to reports, people living in Pakistan can declare their assets after paying 4 per cent tax. Those living outside the country will have to pay 6 per cent tax and declare their assets.

The amnesty scheme will end on June 30, 2019 and there will be no extension.

The cabinet is also expected to be briefed on proposed measures to control prices of essential commodities amid rising inflation.

It is also expected to discuss the $6 billion bailout package agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund.

Furthermore, the cabinet is likely to approve a counselor policy for the assistance of imprisoned Pakistanis and appointment of judges in special courts of Karachi and Quetta, among other matters.

A day ago, newly appointed chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi said the government’s focus was to enhance direct tax net to improve the economy.

He said he would try to make changes in the tax collection system, adding that data from non-filers would be collected to include them into the tax net.

