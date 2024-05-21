Tax evasion not considered as crime in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says tax evasion is not considered as crime in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the PML-N senior leader said over Rs36 trillion could be collected through taxes.

“Tax evaders have managed to make their ways into the assemblies and the practice of evading tax is decades old. Honesty is needed to collect taxes,” Asif said.

Talking about 60,000 shops of government of Pakistan, he said the government’s shops were rented out against Rs2,000 or Rs 4,000 per shop and in the same area the private shops were rented out for Rs50,000 to Rs100,000.