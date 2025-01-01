Taylor Swift announces new album called ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

(Reuters) : Superstar Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”.

Swift, who has won 14 Grammys including an unprecedented four trophies for album of the year, announced the album in a podcast episode with her boyfriend and U.S. football star Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

“This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’,” Swift said while holding a blurred-out version of the album cover, in a clip of the New Heights podcast on Instagram. The full podcast episode is set to release at 7 pm (1100 GMT).

Swift’s website said the official release date of the album would be announced later.

The vinyl version of the album is available for pre-order on Swift’s website at $30. The cassette version costs $20, and a CD with a poster of Swift is available for $13.

The megastar, whose record-breaking “Eras” tour was the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue, announced the album after she purchased the master recordings of her first six albums in May, giving her control of all of her music after a dispute with her former record label.

Swift’s last album “The Tortured Poets Department” sold 2.61 million albums and streaming units during its first week of release in the U.S., with Billboard scoring it the largest streaming week for an album ever and the largest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era.

Spotify said “Poets” was its most-streamed album in a single week, surpassing 1 billion streams.

She is among several of music’s top artists releasing albums recently. Fellow pop artist Sabrina Carpenter will release album “Man’s Best Friend” in August, while singer Ed Sheeran is releasing an album in September.

Swift, 35, has been setting music industry milestones and boosting local economies with The Eras Tour, a phenomenon that some economists have termed “Swiftflation.”

The term is used to describe how her massively popular tour has created temporary surges in local prices – particularly in sectors like hotels, dining, travel, and entertainment.