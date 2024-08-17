Taylor Swift Vienna concerts cancelled after attack threat

VIENNA : Three upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna have been cancelled following a possible security threat.

The shows, part of Swift’s Eras tour, had been due to take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

On Wednesday, two people were arrested on suspicion of planning Islamist attacks on large events in the area around the Austrian capital.

A statement from the organisers said: “Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone’s safety.”

The statement added: “All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 working days.”

Earlier, Austria’s General Director for Public Security, Franz Ruf, said a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested on Wednesday morning in Ternitz in the province of Lower Austria.

He said a second arrest took place in Vienna in the afternoon, but gave no further details about the suspect.

“According to the current status of the investigation, the two suspects became radicalised via the internet,” Mr Ruf said.

He said the 19-year-old made “an oath of allegiance” to so-called Islamic State at the beginning of July.

A large police operation took place in Ternitz, where the 19-year-old lived. A number of houses nearby were evacuated while his home was searched.

Mr Ruf said chemical substances had been found and were being examined.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a post on X that the cancellations would be a “bitter disappointment for all fans” but that the situation had been “very serious”.

“Thanks to the intensive cooperation of our police and [security agencies] with foreign services, the threat was recognized early, combated and a tragedy prevented.”

The head of police in Vienna, Gerhard Pürstl, said 65,000 people per day had been expected to attend the concerts, as well as 22,000 fans outside the venue.

Investigations are continuing.

Molly Surette, who lives in Leeds in the UK, had been waiting eagerly to attend Saturday’s show with friends, having purchased tickets more than a year ago.

“When she first announced her European tours, I signed up [to try and get tickets] for as many dates as possible,” she told the BBC.

“We’ve been looking forward to it ever since.”

The group was making friendship bracelets – which fans have been taking to the shows to swap with each other during the tour – when they heard the shows had been cancelled.

“There’s been so much building up to this concert and what the Eras tour is as a unique event to even attend,” said Molly.

“And I’m missing that. So I’m devastated. I guess I’ll be watching the recorded one!

“But I’m glad everyone is hopefully going to be safe.”

