Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Only The Young’ ready to rule fans’ heart

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Taylor Swift, a US pop superstar, has recorded the latest track for her upcoming Netflix documentary, ‘Miss Americana’.

The song ‘Only The Young’, which was co-written and co-produced with Joel Little for the “Lover” album, is set to hit the streaming service on January 31.

“Miss Americana” is a Lana Wilson-directed documentary that premieres at the Sundance Film Festival Jan 23 and is set to go wide to the public in theaters and on Netflix Jan 31.

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker, during an interview, described the tune’s origins. Its writing followed a personally disappointing moment for the singer after the 2018 midterm elections, when she got involved by endorsing candidates in the senatorial and gubernatorial races in her home state of Tennessee.

The documentary will also see the ‘You Need To Calm Down’ singer open up about her mother Andrea’s battle with a brain tumour.

Taylor revealed on Tuesday that her parent is going through a “really hard time” at the moment as doctors discovered the growth on her brain while she was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer recently.

Speaking to an American media outlet, the 30-year-old songstress explained: “While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour, adding, “it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Andrea’s recent diagnosis is the reason why Taylor’s tour ‘Lover’ – which was expected to last all year long – has been shortened to just a few select dates across the US and Europe, as she wants to be there as much as possible for her.

Explaining why she condensed her upcoming run, she said: “That’s the reason. I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen.

“We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

Opening up about her mother’s health has been tough as Taylor prefers to keep her personal life close to her chest when it comes to her loved ones.

She added: “Everyone loves their mom, everyone’s got an important mom. But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

Andrea was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and, although she successfully completed the treatment and later went into remission, she found out the disease had returned in March 2019.

Taylor has been using music to help deal with Andrea’s poor health and penned the song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ for her recent album ‘Lover’ as a tribute to her.