Taylor’s century guides West Indies to 3-0 series win

Karachi (Monitoring Desk): Captain Stafanie Taylor scored the seventh century of her ODI career to spearhead her side’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in the third and final match of the series played at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday.

The victory ensured a three-zero clean sweep for the visitors who won the first match by 45 runs and the second match by 37 runs.

Set a 226-run target, West Indies were rocked early on in their chase when left-arm spinner Anam Amin took two wickets and Diana Baig took one to reduce the visitors to 15 for three in the fifth over.

An 83-run partnership for the fourth-wicket between Hayley Matthews (49 off 58 balls, eight fours) and Taylor revived the chase.

Matthews fell with the total on 98, at this stage Taylor was joined by Chedean Nation. The two took control of the chase as their partnership remained intact as the West Indies surpassed the target with six overs to spare.

The pair added 128 runs in their unbroken fifth-wicket alliance. Taylor scored 102 off 117 balls with the help of 12 fours. Nation scored 51 off 67 balls (seven fours.).

Anam took two wickets for Pakistan while Diana and Sadia Iqbal took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 225 for seven after being put into bat. Left-handed opener Muneeba Ali scored her maiden half-century, she hit eight fours in her 88-ball innings. Muneeba added 49 for the first-wicket with Ayesha Zafar (13).

Skipper Javeria Khan scored 13 while Omaima Sohail contributed 27 off 53 balls. All-rounder Aliya Riaz (44 not out, 57 balls, three fours, one six) and Iram Javed 26 took the score past the 200-run mark.

Fatima Sana and Diana Baig hit a six each as Pakistan finished with a competitive 225 for seven total in their 50 overs. Aaliyah Alleyne and Shakera Selman took two wickets each.

Scores in Brief: West Indies beat Pakistan by six wickets Pakistan Women 225 for 7, 50 overs (Muneeba Ali 58, Aliya Riaz 44 not out, Omaima Sohail 27; Aaliyah Alleyne 2-41, Shakera Selman 2-40) West Indies Women 226 for 4, 44 overs (Stafanie Taylor 102 not out, Chedean Nation 51 not out, Hayley Matthews 49; Anam Amin 2-45) Player of the match: Stafanie Taylor

Player of the series: Hayley Matthews