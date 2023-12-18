TDAP arranged visit of delegation of exporters to Tashkent

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized the visit of a six member delegation comprising of leading exporters of citrus fruits to Tashkent.

During their two days visit the delegation held meetings with local association of food sector, held B2B meetings with Uzbek counterparts an visited the local whole sale fruit market. The delegation also visited the office of Agency of Plant Protection and Quarantine Uzbekistan.

The visiting delegation held a meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Food Industry association (UFIA) at 1pm on 18-12-2023 at Crystal Ballroom, International Hotel Tashkent.

Leader of the delegation Mr. Shoaib Basra, ex-President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted the importance of their visit. Mr. Bakhadur, President of the Uzbekistan Food Industry Association (UFIA) vowed to extend every support to the exporters of Pakistani Citrus.

The B2B sessions for the visiting delegation were organized on 18-12-2023 from 2pm to 6pm in the Crystal Ballroom International Hotel Tashkent. Members of UFIA and Chamber of Commerce & Industry Uzbekistan attended the session. 28 B2B sessions between Pakistani and different Uzbek businessmen took place.

Both sides discussed opportunities available for businessmen of both the countries in the food sector in general and citrus fruit in particular.

The delegation visited the office of Agency of Plant Protection and Quarantine Uzbekistan on 19th December 2023 at 11:00 am. The Agency discussed in details the SPS and quarantine requirements of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the facilitation provided in this regard by the Agency.

Members of the delegation visited the Koiluk Market Tashkent and observed the quality and other parameters of Pakistani citrus fruit vis-a-vis imported from other countries.