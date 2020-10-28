TDAP holds a webinar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized a webinar on, “Opportunities for Organic Fruit Production, Export of Organic Fruits to China through Khunjarab Pass and Issues of Exporters”. The webinar was one of the many from a series of webinars organized by TDAP across the country in order to apprise the business community about the trade and export opportunities of organic fruit sector. It was the first ever webinar in GB organised by TDAP Gilgit.

Representatives from Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Association, Gilgit Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Nagar Chamber of Commerce &Industries, Hunza Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Department of Agriculture GB, Department of Commerce, Industries, Labours & Minerals GB, Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce & AKRSP attended the webinar.

Director General TDAP Agro & Food Division Mr. Abdul Karim Memon after welcoming the participants, gave a short brief on importance and growing demand of Organic fruits around the globe and shared the details of the organic food exports of the world. He briefed the audiences about the opportunities present for organic fruit exports.

Mr. Javed Akhter Project Coordinator, Department of Agriculture GB gave a detailed presentation on ‘Immense Opportunities Present in GB for the Production of Organic Fruits and Problems faced by the Farmers and Exporters because of Certification’. He highlighted that China is an emerging economy; by increasing the production of organic fruits we can increase exports to China manifolds.

Mr. Masood Mir, Head of Economic Development AKRSP highlighted the importance of certification. He mentioned that in the absence of accredited certification facility, exporters are unable to explore markets for their products. He suggested starting a pilot project with joint venture of TDAP & Agri Department, to facilitate certification issues of the exporters.

Mr. Waheed Ahmed Patron PVFA shared his views about the problems faced by exporters in supply chain and suggested need of research and development; need to educate farmers to grow the varieties of fruits and vegetables which are in high demand in international market. He also highlighted the importance of value added products – if proper measures are taken to produce and promote modern farming in GB, it will bring a revolution in fruit industry in the region.

Mr. Akber Hashwan & Mr. Milad Salman appreciated TDAP for organizing this webinar and highlighted the issues faced by the exporters at Khunjerab Pass. Mr.Badarzaman Trade and Investment Counselor China gave a detailed presentation on ‘Market Demand and Protocols for Export of Fruits to China’. He said that Pakistan has a trade imbalance with China and to address this gap we need to diversify and increase our exports to China. He apprised the audience that corporate farming is well developed in China and suggested to Patron PFVA to consider undertaking JVs with China and in this regard a pilot project on corporate farming to get more yield may be started.

At the end Mr. Abdul Karim Memon thanked all the participants for their valuable input. He also invited the participants to continue approaching TDAP for their problems as TDAP has been aggressively not only addressing their issues but also pushing other government departments / offices to resolve problems of our exporters and businessmen.