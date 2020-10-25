TDAP holds Webinar to create awareness amongst businessmen

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with SMEDA & SBP, Lahore organized a Webinar to create awareness amongst the business community on different initiatives taken by SBP and SMEDA which are especially designed to bolster SMEs. In her opening remarks Ms. Nudrat Hussain Khan, Director General, TDAP Lahore gave an overview of SMEs crucial role in domestic and international trade.

She welcomed the participants and appreciated the experts from SMEDA and SBP for presenting their organizations. The session was attended by over hundred participants from diverse business background including a number of leading associations, and chambers.

Shehryar Tahir, Head (External Relations), SMEDA highlighted the importance of SMEs and apprised audience of its role. Mrs. FarahYasir, Deputy General Manager, Financial Services, SMEDA, and Imran Ahmad, Additional Director, Finance Support Department, SBP, also elaborated different financial schemes, tools and incentives which are in place to support SMEs in resolving financial issues like easy loans, etc. As financial sustainability plays a key role for business continuity much focus was given to these areas. SMEDA also briefed the audience on different initiatives taken through its National SME Policy.

The Q&A session was actively participated by the audience which seemed eager to develop their understanding.

While concluding the session, Ms. Nudrat Hussain Khan conveyed TDAP’s resolve for promotion and strengthening of SMEs enabling their effective inclusion in international business arena. She also thanked the participants for their valuable feedback and hoped for their participation in upcoming events as well.