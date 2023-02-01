TDAP organizes virtual webinar on potential of exports of maize

F.P. Report

KARACHI: There is 174% increase in Maize exports from Pakistan during July-November 2023. Pakistan’s exports of maize/corn have been increased to US$ 217 Million in July-November 2023-24 as compared to US$ 79 in the same period in the year 2022-2023. Export of Maize in last 4 months is more than total export of last year.

TDAP in collaboration with our Trade Mission at Vietnam, Malaysia and Sri Lanka organized a awareness webinar on export potential of maize/corn to Vietnam, Malaysia and Sri Lanka on 13th December 2023.Around 75 exporters of Maize attended the webinar.

The webinar started with the opening remarks of DG (Agro) followed by the presentation by DM agro. After that our Commercial Counsellors at Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Malaysia gave a detailed presentation on import requirements of Maize and its potential available in these markets. In the question and answer session, exporters asked questions from our trade and investment counselors about the dynamic of the markets and were answered by them.

Exporters considered it as a very informative webinar in which they got lot of awareness about potential of exports in these markets.

It is expected that exports of Maize/Corn from Pakistan will be increased in the year 2023-24.