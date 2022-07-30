F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The remaining number of registered Temporary Displaced Peoples (DTPs) of North Waziristan has been declined to 15 thousand 229 while they still receiving Rs20 thousand including Rashin allowance monthly financial assistance.

This was disclosed by Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sharif Hussain in a press statement in response to TDPs protest camp arranged in front of Peshawar Press Club and claimed that Rs320 Million is still continue to remaining displaced peoples as Rs20 thousand per family.

The press statement added that since 2014 as many as one lac eight thousand TDPs were registered with PDMA while Rs12 thousand was provided per family along with edible items including oil, flour and pulses. However, returning of TDPs were continued to areas cleared by Pak Army from terrorists while Rs47 billions were provided in different grants to terrorism trodden people of North Waziristan.

Director General PDMA further added that financial assistance of Rs20 also provided to more than seven thousand families returned from Afghanistan to their native areas while no TDPs family in seven thousand families belonging to 93 rural villages had returned recently cleared while TDPs were informed through advertisement and an office was established at Bakakhail camp, although their financial were attached and financial benefits are continued to remaining 8 thousand 229 families of North Waziristan.

Moreover, Provincial Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Wazir and DG PDMA Sharif Hussain has hold negotiation with protests’ committee and it is mutually agreed that verification shall be speed-up to release financial assistance to those families whose financial facility was attached while their areas did not declared as clear region.

Although, Grievances Desk establishment to addressing and verifying of TDPs families while PDMA argued that residents of cleared areas have no moral and ethical ground to protest for financial assistance.