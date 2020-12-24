Teaching of Holy Quran Act to be implemented from next year, LHC told

LAHORE (APP): The School Education Department Punjab (SEDP) on Thursday assured the Lahore High Court (LHC) that provisions of Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act 2018 would be implemented in all educational institutions from the next academic year.

SEDP Secretary, Dr Sohail Shahzad made the statement before a LHC division bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, who was hearing an intra-court appeal seeking directions for the enforcement of Punjab Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act 2018.

The secretary stated that a notification would also be issued that no private or public school would prescribe any book or reading material without getting prior approval from the department concerned from next academic year. He assured the bench that strict action would be taken in case of violation.

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Chairman, Lt.Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram also submitted that before the commencement of the next academic year all steps would be taken to ensure that each book included in schools’

syllabus did not contain any offensive material about the teachings of Holy Quran & Sunnah, Islamic Ideology and pious personalities of Islam.

He further assured that steps would be taken to remove all incorrect material regarding ideology, important features, culture, history, heroes of Islam and Pakistan from the books to be taught in schools. It would also be ensured that no book to be taught in any school contains ‘indecent material’, he added.

At this,the counsel expressed satisfaction and requested to dispose of the appeal in the light of the statements made by officials concerned. The court disposed of the appeal filed by Altamush Saeed in public interest and ordered officials concerned to file compliance report before commencement of next academic year.